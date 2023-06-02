Retired researcher says Iowa's ag economy comes at a cost

Chris Jones retired May 16 from his water-quality monitoring and research post at the IIHR - Hydroscience & Engineering unit of the University of Iowa's College of Engineering.

His book, The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality was released three days later.

The book of essays features many that were first published on the UI blog he maintained since 2015, which received backlash from state leaders in recent years.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Jones about the science, politics, culture and economics of Iowa agriculture and the state's degraded waters.

Jones also responds to listeners' questions on improving water quality.

Guest:

