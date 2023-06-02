© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Retired researcher says Iowa's ag economy comes at a cost

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published June 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Those interested in the truth about the Iowa's water quality won't get it from the state's agricultural and political leaders, according to former research engineer Chris Jones.

Chris Jones retired May 16 from his water-quality monitoring and research post at the IIHR - Hydroscience & Engineering unit of the University of Iowa's College of Engineering.

His book, The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality was released three days later.

The book of essays features many that were first published on the UI blog he maintained since 2015, which received backlash from state leaders in recent years.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Jones about the science, politics, culture and economics of Iowa agriculture and the state's degraded waters.

Jones also responds to listeners' questions on improving water quality.

Guest:

  • Chris Jones, former research engineer, Iowa Institute of Hydraulic Research - Hydroscience and Engineering
River to River Water QualityWaterwaysFarming
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
