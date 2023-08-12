© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa State Fair draws presidential hopefuls to the Hawkeye State

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published August 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Pints and Politics special edition of River to River partnering with The Gazette, co-hosts Ben Kieffer and Erin Jordan are joined by a panel of Gazette writers — deputy bureau chief Tom Barton, columnist Althea Cole and opinion editor Todd Dorman.

They comment on the latest political news in Iowa and abroad, including Iowa's book ban, presidential candidates in the Heartland and ethanol.

Guests:

  • Erin Jordan, investigative reporter, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Alethea Cole, columnist, The Gazette
  • Todd Dorman, insights and opinions editor, The Gazette
River to River Iowa PoliticsPoliticsJournalism & Media
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
