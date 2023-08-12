Iowa State Fair draws presidential hopefuls to the Hawkeye State
On this Pints and Politics special edition of River to River partnering with The Gazette, co-hosts Ben Kieffer and Erin Jordan are joined by a panel of Gazette writers — deputy bureau chief Tom Barton, columnist Althea Cole and opinion editor Todd Dorman.
They comment on the latest political news in Iowa and abroad, including Iowa's book ban, presidential candidates in the Heartland and ethanol.
Guests:
- Erin Jordan, investigative reporter, The Gazette
- Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
- Alethea Cole, columnist, The Gazette
- Todd Dorman, insights and opinions editor, The Gazette