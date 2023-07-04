Government reorganization efforts and a law requiring schools to remove books with sex acts are now law

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Katie Akin of the Des Moines Register about several new laws that took effect July 1 impacting state agencies, school librarians, public assistance programs, and more.

Then, Iowa-Nebraska NAACP President Betty Andrews reacts to last week's decision from U.S. Supreme Court striking down race-conscious policies in college admissions, ending decades of precedent. Kieffer also discusses another recent SCOTUS decision that upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act with legal scholar Ann Estin of the University of Iowa and Jessica Engelking of Great Plains Action Society.

Guests:

