River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Government reorganization efforts and a law requiring schools to remove books with sex acts are now law

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Katie Akin of the Des Moines Register about several new laws that took effect July 1 impacting state agencies, school librarians, public assistance programs, and more.

Then, Iowa-Nebraska NAACP President Betty Andrews reacts to last week's decision from U.S. Supreme Court striking down race-conscious policies in college admissions, ending decades of precedent. Kieffer also discusses another recent SCOTUS decision that upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act with legal scholar Ann Estin of the University of Iowa and Jessica Engelking of Great Plains Action Society.

Guests:

  • Katie Akin, Statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Betty Andrews, state area president, Iowa-Nebraska NAACP
  • Ann Estin, professor, Aliber Family Chair in Law, UI College of Law
  • Jessica Engelking, Great Plains Action Society representation director, descendant of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
