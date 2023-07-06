Political experts dissect the final SCOTUS rulings of 2023
The Biden administration is developing a plan B after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down their plan to forgive some or all federal student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans last week.
River to River Host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Rachel Caufield and Wayne Moyer to discuss the 6-3 conservative majority SCOTUS rulings that concluded their current session.
They also reflect on Iowa's new laws that took effect July 1 including a ban of all books with sexual acts in K-12 schools.
The strength of former president Donald Trump's 2024 bid is weighed as he was absent from campaign appearances this Fourth of July, and the experts' analysis goes abroad to discuss riots in France.
Guests:
- Rachel Caufield, professor and co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
- Wayne Moyer, professor and department chair of policy studies, Grinnell College