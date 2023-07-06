Political experts dissect the final SCOTUS rulings of 2023

River to River Host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Rachel Caufield and Wayne Moyer to discuss the 6-3 conservative majority SCOTUS rulings that concluded their current session.

They also reflect on Iowa's new laws that took effect July 1 including a ban of all books with sexual acts in K-12 schools.

The strength of former president Donald Trump's 2024 bid is weighed as he was absent from campaign appearances this Fourth of July, and the experts' analysis goes abroad to discuss riots in France.

Guests:

