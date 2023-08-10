What the Ohio vote could mean for 2024
Political scientists discuss state and national issues, including Issue 1 in Ohio, SCOTUS arguments regarding "ghost guns" and more.
On River to River, political analysts Chris Larimer and Karen Kedrowski join host Ben Kieffer to discuss Ohio's vote against Issue 1 Tuesday, which is being seen by many as a win for abortion-rights supporters.
Plus the Iowa law that bans books depicting sexual acts in schools across the state. And the Iowa State Fair is expected to include a lineup of Republican presidential candidates, including Ron Desantis and former president Donald Trump.
Also this hour: SCOTUS voted to temporarily revive Biden's "ghost guns" legislation and Trump's lawyer reacted to his second indictment.
Guests:
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, program coordinator with the master of public policy program, University of Northern Iowa
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University