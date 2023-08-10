© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What the Ohio vote could mean for 2024

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Political scientists discuss state and national issues, including Issue 1 in Ohio, SCOTUS arguments regarding "ghost guns" and more.

On River to River, political analysts Chris Larimer and Karen Kedrowski join host Ben Kieffer to discuss Ohio's vote against Issue 1 Tuesday, which is being seen by many as a win for abortion-rights supporters.

Plus the Iowa law that bans books depicting sexual acts in schools across the state. And the Iowa State Fair is expected to include a lineup of Republican presidential candidates, including Ron Desantis and former president Donald Trump.

Also this hour: SCOTUS voted to temporarily revive Biden's "ghost guns" legislation and Trump's lawyer reacted to his second indictment.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, program coordinator with the master of public policy program, University of Northern Iowa
  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River AbortionPolitics DayIowaDonald Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
