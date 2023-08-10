What the Ohio vote could mean for 2024

On River to River, political analysts Chris Larimer and Karen Kedrowski join host Ben Kieffer to discuss Ohio's vote against Issue 1 Tuesday, which is being seen by many as a win for abortion-rights supporters.

Plus the Iowa law that bans books depicting sexual acts in schools across the state. And the Iowa State Fair is expected to include a lineup of Republican presidential candidates, including Ron Desantis and former president Donald Trump.

Also this hour: SCOTUS voted to temporarily revive Biden's "ghost guns" legislation and Trump's lawyer reacted to his second indictment.

Guests:

