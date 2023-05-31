Medication abortion access and Biden's student debt relief plan are among remaining SCOTUS cases
Student loan forgiveness, access to Mifepristone, and checks and balances over voting maps are among several cases awaiting decision by the U.S. Supreme Court this June.
Legal experts Sally Frank and Todd Pettys join River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss some of the high-profile cases remaining on the court's docket and those the court has already ruled upon, including one shielding social media platforms from liability over terrorist attacks and a case that debated fair use over a portrait of the late musician Prince.
They also discuss how the court should respond to the recent reports of undisclosed financial gifts to Supreme Court justices.
Guests:
- Sally Frank, professor of law, Drake University Law School
- Todd Pettys, H. Blair and Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation, University of Iowa College of Law