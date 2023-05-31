Medication abortion access and Biden's student debt relief plan are among remaining SCOTUS cases

Legal experts Sally Frank and Todd Pettys join River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss some of the high-profile cases remaining on the court's docket and those the court has already ruled upon, including one shielding social media platforms from liability over terrorist attacks and a case that debated fair use over a portrait of the late musician Prince.

They also discuss how the court should respond to the recent reports of undisclosed financial gifts to Supreme Court justices.

Guests:

