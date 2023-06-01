Budget deal could mean end to debt limit crisis

The debt ceiling debate remains at the forefront of U.S. political news, but a deal struck between Rep. Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden gives hope the U.S. will fulfill its financial obligations by the default deadline. However, some Democrats and the Republican Freedom Caucus are not on board.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Sara Mitchell and Chris Larimer to discuss this, the Republican 2024 hopefuls appearing in Iowa ahead of Sen. Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride and updates on the war in Ukraine.

Before this discussion, Iowa Public Radio Eastern Iowa reporter Zachary Oren Smith gives an update on a partially collapsed building in Davenport and the city response that has led to distrust in the community.

Guests:

