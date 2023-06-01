© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Budget deal could mean end to debt limit crisis

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The debt ceiling debate remains at the forefront of U.S. political news, but a deal struck between Rep. Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden gives hope the U.S. will fulfill its financial obligations by the default deadline. However, some Democrats and the Republican Freedom Caucus are not on board.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Sara Mitchell and Chris Larimer to discuss this, the Republican 2024 hopefuls appearing in Iowa ahead of Sen. Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride and updates on the war in Ukraine.

Before this discussion, Iowa Public Radio Eastern Iowa reporter Zachary Oren Smith gives an update on a partially collapsed building in Davenport and the city response that has led to distrust in the community.

Guests:

  • Zachary Oren Smith, Eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Chris Larimer, political science professor, University of Northern Iowa
  • Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller Professor, University of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
