How a recent SCOTUS decision could impact Iowa water quality

A Supreme Court decision this week will limit the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to address water pollution and a rift over LGBTQ issues led dozens of Iowa Methodist churches to leave the denomination. River to River host Ben Kieffer speaks with journalists and experts about these stories and others that made headlines this week.

Also this hour, Kieffer returns to his conversation with Joy Tumilson McMeekan about Chief Petty Officer and Navy Seal Jon Tumilson of Rockford. McMeekan, Tumilson's sister, describes his sacrifice and the legacy he left with the Rockford community and his family.

The interview with McMeekan was originally produced Aug. 3rd, 2021 as part of the Leaving Afghanistan series.

Guests:

