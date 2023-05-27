© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
How a recent SCOTUS decision could impact Iowa water quality

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A Supreme Court decision this week will limit the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to address water pollution and a rift over LGBTQ issues led dozens of Iowa Methodist churches to leave the denomination. River to River host Ben Kieffer speaks with journalists and experts about these stories and others that made headlines this week.

Also this hour, Kieffer returns to his conversation with Joy Tumilson McMeekan about Chief Petty Officer and Navy Seal Jon Tumilson of Rockford. McMeekan, Tumilson's sister, describes his sacrifice and the legacy he left with the Rockford community and his family.

The interview with McMeekan was originally produced Aug. 3rd, 2021 as part of the Leaving Afghanistan series.

Guests:

  • Jared Strong, senior reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Sylvia Secchi, professor of geographical and sustainability sciences, University of Iowa
  • Amanda Tugade, social justice reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Todd Robertson, outreach coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Joy Tumilson McMeekan, sister of Jon Tumilson
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
