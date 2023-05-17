Are at-home sleep tests better than lab studies? A neurologist weighs in
Pets can have many positive effects on your well being, except for when it's bedtime.
River to River host Ben Kieffer catches up with sleep expert Eric Dyken on the latest research, from the varied effects cats and dogs can have on your sleep, to a study that shows a direct connection between untreated sleep apnea and cognitive problems in areas such as judgment and impulse control.
Dyken also answers listeners' sleep-related questions.
Guest:
- Dr. Eric Dyken, MD, professor of neurology, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine