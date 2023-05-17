© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Are at-home sleep tests better than lab studies? A neurologist weighs in

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published May 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Pets can have many positive effects on your well being, except for when it's bedtime.

River to River host Ben Kieffer catches up with sleep expert Eric Dyken on the latest research, from the varied effects cats and dogs can have on your sleep, to a study that shows a direct connection between untreated sleep apnea and cognitive problems in areas such as judgment and impulse control.

Dyken also answers listeners' sleep-related questions.

Guest:

  • Dr. Eric Dyken, MD, professor of neurology, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
Tags
River to River PetsMental HealthPhysical Health
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content