© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Pork producers anticipate fallout from SCOTUS decision

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKatie Peikes
Published May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the challenge to a law that imposes restrictions on the sale of pork in California. The law approved by California voters says pork sold in that state must come from breeding pigs that have enough room to turn around freely, lie down, stand up and fully extend their limbs.

As the country's number one pork-producer, this could mean big changes for Iowa. On this episode of River to River, pork producers offer different perspectives on the decision, and an ISU agriculture economist discusses the potential impact.

Guests:

  • Katie Peikes, IPR and Harvest Public Media reporter
  • Trish Cook Iowa Pork Producers Association president and farmer in Buchanan County
  • Ron Mardesen, Niman Ranch farmer near Elliot
  • Lee Schulz, ISU associate professor of economics
Tags
River to River U.S. Supreme CourtPorkfarm policy
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Katie Peikes
Katie Peikes is IPR's agriculture reporter
See stories by Katie Peikes
Related Content