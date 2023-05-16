Pork producers anticipate fallout from SCOTUS decision

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the challenge to a law that imposes restrictions on the sale of pork in California. The law approved by California voters says pork sold in that state must come from breeding pigs that have enough room to turn around freely, lie down, stand up and fully extend their limbs.

As the country's number one pork-producer, this could mean big changes for Iowa. On this episode of River to River, pork producers offer different perspectives on the decision, and an ISU agriculture economist discusses the potential impact.

Guests:

