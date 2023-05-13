Despite a jury finding him liable for sexual abuse, are Republicans stuck with Trump?
The debt ceiling crisis, the official end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the end of the 2023 legislative session are among the topics for this Pints and Politics installment of River to River.
Host Ben Kieffer and The Gazette's Erin Jordan fired questions about the latest political happenings from the Statehouse to the 2024 presidential primaries at journalists Todd Dorman and Tom Barton and this month's special guest political scientist Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa.
This episode was recorded in front of a live audience Thursday evening, May 11, at CSPS in Cedar Rapids.
Pints and Politics will hit the road for the next conversation on August 11 at Millstream Brewing in Amana.
Guests:
- Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Todd Dorman, columnist, The Gazette
- Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette