River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Despite a jury finding him liable for sexual abuse, are Republicans stuck with Trump?

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The debt ceiling crisis, the official end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the end of the 2023 legislative session are among the topics for this Pints and Politics installment of River to River.

Host Ben Kieffer and The Gazette's Erin Jordan fired questions about the latest political happenings from the Statehouse to the 2024 presidential primaries at journalists Todd Dorman and Tom Barton and this month's special guest political scientist Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa.

This episode was recorded in front of a live audience Thursday evening, May 11, at CSPS in Cedar Rapids.

Pints and Politics will hit the road for the next conversation on August 11 at Millstream Brewing in Amana.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Todd Dorman, columnist, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionU.S. CongressCOVID-19Donald TrumpWater Quality
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
