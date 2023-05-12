An Afghan general who faced execution after the Taliban takeover maintains hope for his home

Nearly two years since the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan and subsequent fall of the government to Taliban power, Lt. Gen. Sadat says he and others who fled seek to return and free their country.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Sadat about the future of Afghanistan and the final nine months of America's 20-year war captured in the 2022 documentary film Retrograde.

Sadat and retired Green Beret and active National Guard member Thomas Kasza recently discussed the events of the film at Drake University, as part of a tour across the U.S. to share their hope for a free and prosperous Afghanistan and thank veterans and those who have welcomed Afghan refugees.

A veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, Kasza and other Green Berets lead the 1208 Foundation to provide life-saving assistance and immigration advocacy to the survivors of the National Mine Reduction Group and other Afghans who worked with U.S. special forces.

Guests:

