River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
COVID-19 emergency declaration to expire this week

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Negotiations have stalled over raising the debt ceiling as a default on U.S. debts looms. A civil trial against former President Donald Trump found him liable for defamation and sexual abuse. The COVID-19 health emergency declaration will expire this week.

On this River to River, Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Karen Kedrowski and Wayne Moyer to dissect these latest headlines.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, professor and department chair of policy studies, Grinnell College
  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of politics, director of Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University
River to River Iowa LegislatureU.S. Congress2024 caucusesDebt Ceiling
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
