COVID-19 emergency declaration to expire this week
Negotiations have stalled over raising the debt ceiling as a default on U.S. debts looms. A civil trial against former President Donald Trump found him liable for defamation and sexual abuse. The COVID-19 health emergency declaration will expire this week.
On this River to River, Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Karen Kedrowski and Wayne Moyer to dissect these latest headlines.
Guests:
- Wayne Moyer, professor and department chair of policy studies, Grinnell College
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of politics, director of Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University