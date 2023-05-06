Governor's scholar award recipients protest to make a difference for younger Iowans

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer gets a quick look at the remaining bills that passed out of the House and Senate to conclude the 2023 session with the Des Moines Register's Katie Akin.

IPR's Clay Masters shares the latest on Iowa Democrats' effort to keep their first-in-the-nation caucus status, and three high school seniors share why they protested recent Statehouse actions at this year's Governor's Scholar award ceremony.

We follow up with National Weather Service hydrologist Matt Wilson on the Mississippi River levels reaching their flood peak this spring, and the Des Moines Register's Tyler Jett weighs in on the fate of the Kum & Go brand amid the chain's pending sale to Salt Lake City-based Maverik. Jett also updates the court-mandated cleanup of the contaminated soil and water around the C6-Zero factory explosion in Marengo last December.

We check in on the spring planting season with Mark Licht of ISU, as about one-third of the state's corn crop has been planted, and IPR's Cece Mitchell helps us groove into the weekend.

