Democrat Hardman wins Iowa Senate special election to fend off GOP supermajority

Democrat Renee Hardman of West Des Moines has won a special election in central Iowa's Senate District 16, making her the state's first Black woman elected to the Iowa Senate.

Hardman beat Republican Lucas Loftin by more than 40 percentage points. The district, which includes parts of West Des Moines, Clive and Windsor Heights, was formerly held by Democratic Sen. Claire Celsi, who died in October.

With the seat retained by Democrats, Senate Republicans will need Democratic support to approve the governor's appointees. Republicans hold 33 seats in the Senate, one seat short of a supermajority. Democrats now hold 17 seats.

In a speech after her win, Hardman thanked the late Sen. Celsi for her mentorship while Hardman was running for the West Des Moines City Council. Hardman said her senate race was about more than just herself.

"It was about whether families in this district can find childcare that they can afford, whether parents can take their kids to a doctor and trust that they will care for their needs, whether seniors can live life with dignity and money still in their pockets, whether workers can earn a fair wage and build a life for their families too."

Hardman said she doesn't take her historic win as the first Black woman elected to the Senate lightly.

"With this comes though great responsibility, responsibility to live out those five words that was on my yard sign," she said. "That I be the voice for all people, a beacon of light and hope that Iowa can be a better place where every family has the opportunity to thrive."

The senator-elect is currently serving her third term on the West Des Moines City Council and also serves and president and CEO of the nonprofit Lutheran Services in Iowa.

Isabella Luu / Iowa Public Radio Hardman addresses supporters at Tavern Pizza & Pasta Grill in West Des Moines Tuesday night. Hardman said years earlier she launched her first city council campaign alongside the late Celsi at the same restaurant.

Speaking to reporters after her win, Hardman thanked volunteers and her fellow Democrats for helping her knock on doors and win a successful campaign despite the winter weather.

"We just decided as a collective that we're going to get this job done, and we are going to prevent the supermajority, and that is what helped drive our motivation to get this job done."

Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, also spoke at Hardman's watch party Tuesday night. She thanked voters, the Iowa Democratic Party, and other Democratic candidates for helping push the campaign over the finish line.

"Mike Zimmer, Catelin Drey and now Renee Hardman, you are changing the face of our caucus, of the Iowa Senate, of our politics, of the state of Iowa," she said. "You have helped us break the supermajority and start to bring some balance back to this state."

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart released a statement calling Hardman a valued city councilmember who is ready to step into a larger role for the state.

"Democrats will continue to focus on affordability, common sense, and a new direction for our state," she said. "With candidates committed to their communities like Renee, Democrats are offering a new direction for Iowa in 2026!"

Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann recognized Loftin for his efforts.

"I want to personally thank Lucas Loftin and the hardworking volunteers who knocked doors in the frigid cold over the holidays," he said in the statement. "In a very tough district, Lucas and his family poured their hearts and souls into this race, and Iowa Republicans deeply appreciate their commitment and willingness to step up."

Kaufmann said Republicans will continue to focus on expanding their majorities in the legislature and keeping Iowa "ruby-red."

Tuesday's special election was the state's sixth special election this year. Iowa's 2026 legislative session begins Jan. 12.