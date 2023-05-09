Republicans tout successful session, Democrats say they pushed a 'culture war'

A massive government reorganization, a ban on youth gender-affirming care, changes to child labor laws. Iowa Republicans are celebrating these measures and more with the end of the 2023 legislative session. Democrats say laws passed at the Republican-controlled Statehouse will harm Iowans.

River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by journalists who lived and breathed this legislative session — Katarina Sostaric of Iowa Public Radio, Stephen Gruber-Miller of the Des Moines Register and Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch. They discuss the measures that did and didn't pass and their impacts.

Guests:

