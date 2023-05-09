© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Republicans tout successful session, Democrats say they pushed a 'culture war'

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A massive government reorganization, a ban on youth gender-affirming care, changes to child labor laws. Iowa Republicans are celebrating these measures and more with the end of the 2023 legislative session. Democrats say laws passed at the Republican-controlled Statehouse will harm Iowans.

River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by journalists who lived and breathed this legislative session — Katarina Sostaric of Iowa Public Radio, Stephen Gruber-Miller of the Des Moines Register and Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch. They discuss the measures that did and didn't pass and their impacts.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, Statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Kathie Obradovich, editor-in-chief, Iowa Captial Dispatch.
Tags
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionKim ReynoldsLGBTQState Auditor
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content