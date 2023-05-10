© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The funded and cut programs in this year's state budget

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Lucas Riley said his son's developmental skills since being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and baraitser-winter syndrome were greatly improved by programs offered by their Iowa Area Education Agency, but this year's budget included more cuts to Iowa AEAs.

Chief administrator for the Mississippi Bend Iowa AEA Bill Decker discusses with River to River host Ben Kieffer how these cuts could impact their programming. Kieffer also speaks with a professor of geographical and sustainability sciences at the University of Iowa, Sylvia Secchi, about the possible repercussions of another budget item that would shift funding away from an Iowa State University Nutrient Research Center.

Later, deans of the University of Iowa College of Nursing and the University of Northern Iowa College of Education talk with Kieffer about the funding they'll receive to help address workforce shortages in their industries.

Guests:

  • Sylvia Secchi, professor of geographical and sustainability sciences, University of Iowa
  • Lucas Riley, father
  • Bill Decker, chief administrator, Mississippi Bend Iowa Area Education Agency
  • Julie Zerwic, dean of the College of Nursing, University of Iowa
  • Colleen Mulholland, dean of the College of Education, University of Northern Iowa
State Budget Environment University of Iowa University of Northern Iowa Education
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
