The funded and cut programs in this year's state budget

Lucas Riley said his son's developmental skills since being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and baraitser-winter syndrome were greatly improved by programs offered by their Iowa Area Education Agency, but this year's budget included more cuts to Iowa AEAs.

Chief administrator for the Mississippi Bend Iowa AEA Bill Decker discusses with River to River host Ben Kieffer how these cuts could impact their programming. Kieffer also speaks with a professor of geographical and sustainability sciences at the University of Iowa, Sylvia Secchi, about the possible repercussions of another budget item that would shift funding away from an Iowa State University Nutrient Research Center.

Later, deans of the University of Iowa College of Nursing and the University of Northern Iowa College of Education talk with Kieffer about the funding they'll receive to help address workforce shortages in their industries.

Guests:

