Economy, abortion top of voters' minds ahead of midterms
Iowans will head to the polls Tuesday, casting ballots for governor, congressional seats, the statehouse and more.
University of Northern Iowa Political Science Professor Chris Larimer and American Politics Professor Megan Goldberg join River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss the upcoming election and they hear what listeners say are their top issues this election.
Guest:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
- Chris Larimer, political science professor, University of Northern Iowa