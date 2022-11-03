© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Economy, abortion top of voters' minds ahead of midterms

Published November 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowans will head to the polls Tuesday, casting ballots for governor, congressional seats, the statehouse and more.

University of Northern Iowa Political Science Professor Chris Larimer and American Politics Professor Megan Goldberg join River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss the upcoming election and they hear what listeners say are their top issues this election.

Guest:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Chris Larimer, political science professor, University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
