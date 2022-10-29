Voters navigate shortened absentee ballot periods

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Iowa’s new election laws appear to be driving down participation in early voting. New voting legislation shortened the early voting period and gave auditors less time to mail absentee ballots. County auditors join host Ben Kieffer to provide their perspectives. They also share how auditors' offices are preparing for election day and training poll workers to be prepared for situations that arise in partisan elections.

Then, Des Moines Register politics reporter Stephen Gruber Miller unpacks how redistricting is changing the makeup of the Iowa Statehouse and the most hotly contested legislative races in the state.

Later in the hour, IPR Health Reporter Natalie Krebs shares how immigration status impacts the care and public assistance pregnant migrants can receive. Plus, get to know author Ghayath Almadhoun, a resident with the International Writing Program. Then, Studio One Host Mark Simmet shares music to groove listeners into the 'Halloweekend.'

Guests:

