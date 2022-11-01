© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What polls tell us ahead of an election

Published November 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

People look to the polls to gauge who has the best shot at political victory each election, but Director of the Grinnell College National Poll, Peter Hanson, says pollsters find even more valuable information than just who people plan to vote for.

Hanson joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss what people should take away from polls ahead of next week's election.

Later, University of Iowa Associate Professor Dimy Doresca is a native of Haiti, a country overtaken by political unrest and gang violence, a situation escalated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Doresca says the international community is focused on politics, but they need first to address the humanitarian crisis. He and the chair of the Community Health Initiative Haiti, Kim Riley-Adams, discuss the crisis with Kieffer.

Guests:

  • Peter Hanson, associate professor of political science, director of the Grinnell College National Poll
  • Dimy Doresca, associate professor of practice, management and entrepreneurship, University of Iowa
  • Kim Riley-Adams, chair, Community Health Initiative Haiti
Tags
River to River International Affairs2022 ElectionPolitical polling
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content