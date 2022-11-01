What polls tell us ahead of an election

People look to the polls to gauge who has the best shot at political victory each election, but Director of the Grinnell College National Poll, Peter Hanson, says pollsters find even more valuable information than just who people plan to vote for.

Hanson joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss what people should take away from polls ahead of next week's election.

Later, University of Iowa Associate Professor Dimy Doresca is a native of Haiti, a country overtaken by political unrest and gang violence, a situation escalated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Doresca says the international community is focused on politics, but they need first to address the humanitarian crisis. He and the chair of the Community Health Initiative Haiti, Kim Riley-Adams, discuss the crisis with Kieffer.

Guests:

