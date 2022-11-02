A temperature check of the nation's economy ahead of the midterm

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer focuses on a few issues on voters' minds less than a week from the midterm election.

First, climate scientist Gene Takle of Iowa State University talks about the funds allocated from the Inflation Reduction Act with the goal of cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions roughly in half by 2030.

Later, ISU economist Peter Orazem looks at how recent economic data measures up to political candidates' rhetoric, and The Gazette's Tom Barton shares how Iowa Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate is trying to tamp down election misinformation while local candidates in his own party are pushing conspiracy theories.

Guests:

