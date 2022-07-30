© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa AG discusses large settlements related to the opioid epidemic

Published July 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
ipr20024_river_to_river_headers.png

On this Newsbuzz episode of River to River, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller discusses the latest legal negotiations with drug companies related to the opioid epidemic.

Also on this episode, host Ben Kieffer is joined by guests to discuss the newest appointee to the Iowa Supreme Court, the spotted lanternfly, life as a RAGBRAI rookie, and more.

Guests:

  • Tom Miller | Iowa Attorney General
  • Erin Murphy | Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
  • Katie Piekes | IPR and Harvest Public Media agriculture reporter
  • Dani Gehr | IPR Talk Show producer
  • Dennis Reese | retired IPR midday host
  • Tim Walch | historian and director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
  • Mark Simmet | Senior Producer and Studio One Host

Tags

River to River NewsbuzzIowa Supreme CourtKim ReynoldsRAGBRAIOpioids
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content