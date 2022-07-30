Iowa AG discusses large settlements related to the opioid epidemic
On this Newsbuzz episode of River to River, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller discusses the latest legal negotiations with drug companies related to the opioid epidemic.
Also on this episode, host Ben Kieffer is joined by guests to discuss the newest appointee to the Iowa Supreme Court, the spotted lanternfly, life as a RAGBRAI rookie, and more.
Guests:
- Tom Miller | Iowa Attorney General
- Erin Murphy | Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
- Katie Piekes | IPR and Harvest Public Media agriculture reporter
- Dani Gehr | IPR Talk Show producer
- Dennis Reese | retired IPR midday host
- Tim Walch | historian and director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
- Mark Simmet | Senior Producer and Studio One Host