An Afghan parolee reflects on her life in Iowa one year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

It’s been nearly a year since U.S. troops left Afghanistan. On this episode of River to River, an update on Afghans in Iowa.

Shazia Hussaini is an Afghan woman who fled her country last year in the final days before the complete Taliban takeover. She’s now considered a parolee in the United States and is working as a housing coordinator with Catholic Charities. Also on the program is Kelyn Anker, the Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement Program Manager in Iowa. They’ll discuss what they’re seeing in the state.

Then Drake University Professor of Law Suzie Pritchett will explain the legal limbo that many Afghans — like Shazia — who fled find themselves in, as they are technically not refugees. They are parolees.

