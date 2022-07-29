© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
An Afghan parolee reflects on her life in Iowa one year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Published July 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
It’s been nearly a year since U.S. troops left Afghanistan. On this episode of River to River, an update on Afghans in Iowa.

Shazia Hussaini is an Afghan woman who fled her country last year in the final days before the complete Taliban takeover. She’s now considered a parolee in the United States and is working as a housing coordinator with Catholic Charities. Also on the program is Kelyn Anker, the Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement Program Manager in Iowa. They’ll discuss what they’re seeing in the state.

Then Drake University Professor of Law Suzie Pritchett will explain the legal limbo that many Afghans — like Shazia — who fled find themselves in, as they are technically not refugees. They are parolees.

Guests

  • Shazia Hussaini| Catholic Charities housing coordinator and Afghan parolee
  • Kelyn Anker | Catholic Charities refugee resettlement program manager
  • Suzie Pritchett | Drake University professor of law

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
