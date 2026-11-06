Nuts up with that

Squirrels are busy building up their winter caches, but humans can also enjoy a nut harvest in Iowa. If you’re willing to put in the time and effort you can grow a variety of nuts. In this episode Patrick O'Malley, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist gives us the lowdown.

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