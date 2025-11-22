© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Stretch your apple bounty beyond the fall

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published November 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Storage, sauce and cider. There are a number of ways that we can continue to savor the tastes of apple season into the winter months.

For guidance, we’ve turned to Suzanne Slack, fruit specialist and assistant professor in the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University. Later, Aaron Steil joins the program to help answer listener questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayFall Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
