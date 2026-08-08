Mum's the word

While some of us are making the most of the last few weeks of summer, others are ready to welcome fall. Demand for iconic autumnal plants and colors starts earlier every year. On this horticulture day episode, host Charity Nebbe talks with Randall Vos, ISU Extension horticulture specialist, about producing fall plants on demand. Then, ISU horticulture professor Cindy Haynes joins to help answer listener questions.

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