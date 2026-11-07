The nuts and bolts of nut trees

Squirrels are busy building up their winter caches, but humans can also enjoy a nut harvest in Iowa. If you’re willing to put in the time and effort you can grow a variety of nuts. Patrick O'Malley, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist gives us the lowdown on common nut species native to Iowa. Then, Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer questions about anything you want to grow or grow better.

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