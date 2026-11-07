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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The nuts and bolts of nut trees

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilKatherine Perkins
Published November 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Squirrels are busy building up their winter caches, but humans can also enjoy a nut harvest in Iowa. If you’re willing to put in the time and effort you can grow a variety of nuts. Patrick O'Malley, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist gives us the lowdown on common nut species native to Iowa. Then, Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer questions about anything you want to grow or grow better.

Guest:

  • Patrick O'Malley, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension consumer horticulture specialist
Tags
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayFall Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
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