A partnership between hobby gardeners, software developers and some of the nation’s leading agricultural research universities will bring new organic vegetables to market. The partnership runs through the Decorah-based Seeds Savers Exchange and is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A four-year grant from the agency will support Seed Savers’ existing “Acquisition, Distribution and Participatory Trialing Program” (ADAPT).

It’s a citizen-science powered program to develop seeds for the organic market, which often lacks the resources found in conventional agriculture, according to Seed Savers Preservation Director Vivian Bernau.

“Organic vegetable breeders are often working in university systems or in smaller scale production, and may not have access to wide, multi-location trials,” Bernau said.

The grant aims to change that, bolstering organic seed development and ultimately supporting organic farmers and consumers.

ADAPT is a key part of that initiative. Since 2018, the program has sent seed packets to volunteer gardeners across the country who grow the crops and report results. If a seed has widespread success, it’s introduced to the commercial market through Seed Savers’ catalogue.

Seed Savers Exchange A map from the SeedLinked platform shows the geographic spread of gardeners participating in a 2026 ADAPT basil trial. As gardeners report crop performance through the platform, Seed Savers can identify high performing varieties.

In 2025, the program supported over 1,400 trials conducted by 625 volunteers nationwide.

Seed Savers selects seeds for ADAPT from its extensive library — a collection of over 20,000 varieties preserved and catalogued in walk-in coolers at the organization’s home base, known as “Heritage Farm,” in northeast Iowa.

Seed Savers built the collection from donations over its 50-year history, and includes some 6,000 tomato varieties, 5,000 bean varieties and 3,000 pepper varieties.

“We have tomatoes that range from red, orange, yellow, green, pink and even some white tomatoes,” said Bernau.

Bernau said the collection goes beyond staple farmer’s market vegetables.

“We also have other crop types like wheat and oats, cress, many different varieties of lettuce, squash — even things like tobacco, cotton and peanuts,” she said.

1 of 3 — 111226-SeedsSaversADAPT-015-crop1.jpg Seed Savers maintains a collection of over 20,000 unique seed varieties at its farm in Decorah. Through the ADAPT program, seeds pulled from the collection are sent to volunteer gardeners across the country who report their performance in different environments. Gavin McGough / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 3 — 111226-SeedsSaversADAPT-014-crop1.jpg A variety of bean, corn and squash seeds under refrigeration at Seed Savers on Nov. 12. Gavin McGough / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 3 — 111226-SeedsSaversADAPT-006-crop1.jpg A bin of harvested, unprocessed lettuce seed heads at Seeds Savers on Nov. 12, the tail end of its growing season. The organization processes seeds from plants grown at its Heritage Farm and preserves them in walk-coolers. Gavin McGough / Iowa Public Radio

Only 400 of those 20,000-plus varieties have been sufficiently studied to be commercially available through the organization’s seed catalogue. ADAPT aims to expand that pool.

Each year, Seeds Savers grows a selection of varieties in its production gardens at Heritage Farm. It gathers information about the plant’s disease susceptibility, germination rate, productivity, flavor at harvest and more. But, Bernau said, that remains a limited data set.

“We don't know how those varieties might perform in New York or Alabama or Washington State, which have very different climates,” she said.

Through ADAPT, growers across the country sign up for trials and receive their varieties, filling that knowledge gap.

Throughout the season, they report their findings on SeedLinked, an app and website which provides data collection and analysis. Growers also participate in online forums and webinars.

If a seed is a widespread success, it could be moved into commercial production.

Gavin McGough / Iowa Public Radio Seed Savers Exchange Preservation Director Vivian Bernau is part of the organization's effort to bring more of its seed varieties to the commercial market.

The USDA grant goes beyond Seeds Savers, which is receiving roughly $250,000 out of a $2 million total.

The overarching initiative is led by University of Wisconsin-Madison crop scientist Julie Dawson and supports organic seed development across multiple regions. Oregon State University’s eOrganic initiative is also benefiting. SeedLinked will receive a portion for supporting its data collection and analysis platform.

Bernau said the partnership, and the USDA support, demonstrates a commitment to the unique needs of organic farmers in the United States.

“Collectively, we have the overarching goal of identifying and developing pathways that support breeding of organic vegetable crops,” she said. “We want to support organic farmers in having the most successful harvest, and that starts with having the best seed for the environment that they're growing in.”

Bernau noted the USDA understands organic farmers have unique needs, as compared to growers on the conventional market. The grant comes through an initiative to support organic growers “and increase resilience in American farming systems.”

Seeds Savers is accepting signups for its 2027 ADAPT trials through December.