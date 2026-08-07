The rule of mum

While some of us are making the most of the last few weeks of summer, other folks are ready to move on to fall. Demand for iconic autumnal plants and colors starts earlier every year. On this episode, we talk with ISU Extension Horticulture Specialist Randall Vos about producing fall plants on demand.

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