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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

The rule of mum

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilKatherine Perkins
Published August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

While some of us are making the most of the last few weeks of summer, other folks are ready to move on to fall. Demand for iconic autumnal plants and colors starts earlier every year. On this episode, we talk with ISU Extension Horticulture Specialist Randall Vos about producing fall plants on demand.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guest:

  • Randall Vos, ISU Extension horticulture specialist
Tags
Garden Variety HorticultureFall Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
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