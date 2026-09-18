Blame it on the rain

Some Iowans spent a lot of the summer wishing for rain, others spent the summer wishing the rain would stop.

Later summer deluges are raising some concerns about what a strong El Nino means for the next few months. Agricultural climatology specialist Madelynn Wuestenberg joins us on this Horticulture Day episode with her insight.

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