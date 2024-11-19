Here for a gourd time

The cold weather months are a time to dig into winter squashes.

They're grown in the summer months, and these vegetables have time to mature, resulting in a hardened rind that keeps them shelf stable throughout the winter months.

Dan Fillius, ISU extension commercial vegetable and specialty crop specialist, joined Garden Variety to share his tips and squash any skepticism.



Our expert’s favorite varieties

Fillius says delicata squash is one of the most flavorful.

“The rind is so thin and delicate, hence the name, that you can pretty much eat the skin on this thing as well.”

It’s easier to prepare than other kinds with a hard rind.

Taybell acorn squashes are another favorite from Fillius.

Both delicata and acorn squash don’t need to be cured before enjoying.

“Don't wait. Don't sit on that one,” Fillius said. “Just eat it as soon as you get it out of the out of the garden.”

Alternatively, butternut and kabocha squash can store well, holding up into late winter and early spring.

“I like those in a soup, particularly because sometimes they have a dryer flesh, but it's extra sweet,” Fillius said. “And it really makes a nice soup when it's blended with some stock or cream or something like that.”



Dual purpose pumpkins

While many pumpkins are grown for their looks, Fillius shared a variety with both substance and style.

Winter luxury has the spherical shape and orange coloring of the classic pumpkin, but it has a white netted cast that looks sparkly or frosted. The taste and texture is perfect for pie.

“It's really gorgeous and also delicious,” Fillius said.

He also recommends the maxima species of pumpkin. These are flatter in shape and have a warty texture. The Long Island cheese type of pumpkin comes from this family.

“It's very similar to a butternut, but it's bred to be like a flat, round pumpkin, looking one, rather than an elongated butternut shape. And that one is very, very tasty.”



Grow your own

Squash are big plants with large leaves, requiring plenty of sun and water.

You can bring them into your home garden and be successful with a transplant or seeds.

“The one thing to watch out for if you're transplanting is that these crops have very sensitive root systems, and they can really get set back quite a bit if you don't have ideal planting conditions,” Fillius said.

Direct seeding is a very reliable approach as long as the soil is good and warm.

You’ll also want to watch out for pests. Cucumber beetles go after the plants in early stages, and squash vine borer are a problem as they mature. You can keep these pests away by covering them with an insect barrier before they flower and then uncover them so pollinators can access them.

