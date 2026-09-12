Iowa will see it’s first frost sometime between September 21st and October 31st — and now is the time to prepare.

On this Horticulture Day episode, we talk about final harvests, row covers, clean up cover crops and more. Iowa State University extension horticulturist Dan Fillius joins us to discuss how to prepare your garden for the first frost. Then horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins us to answer listener questions.

Guests:

