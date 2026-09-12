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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Prepare your garden for the first frost

By Charity Nebbe,
Neve Kelley
Published September 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa will see it’s first frost sometime between September 21st and October 31st — and now is the time to prepare.

On this Horticulture Day episode, we talk about final harvests, row covers, clean up cover crops and more. Iowa State University extension horticulturist Dan Fillius joins us to discuss how to prepare your garden for the first frost. Then horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins us to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Dan Filius, horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
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Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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