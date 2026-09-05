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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Sing a song of summer

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine Perkins
Published September 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Many people consider Labor Day to be the last weekend of summer, but insects do not care about the calendar. If you step outside into the quiet of a summer afternoon or evening right now, you probably won't find it quiet at all. Instead, you'll likely hear a merry cacophony of insect sounds.

In this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, we talk about the singing insects of late summer in Iowa with entomologist and Director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center, Laura Iles,. Then, ISU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil answers all your late summer gardening questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Laura Iles, entomologist, director, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, ISU Extension
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureSummer GardeningInsects
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
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