Sing a song of summer

Many people consider Labor Day to be the last weekend of summer, but insects do not care about the calendar. If you step outside into the quiet of a summer afternoon or evening right now, you probably won't find it quiet at all. Instead, you'll likely hear a merry cacophony of insect sounds.

In this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, we talk about the singing insects of late summer in Iowa with entomologist and Director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center, Laura Iles,. Then, ISU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil answers all your late summer gardening questions.

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