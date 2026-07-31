Happily ever aster

If your yard and landscape look worse for the wear after a few weeks extreme heat, maybe it's time to think about a refresh.

On this episode, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins us. He tells us about the beautiful perennials that thrive in the heat of summer.

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