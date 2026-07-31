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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Happily ever aster

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilNeve Kelley
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

If your yard and landscape look worse for the wear after a few weeks extreme heat, maybe it's time to think about a refresh.

On this episode, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins us. He tells us about the beautiful perennials that thrive in the heat of summer.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guest:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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