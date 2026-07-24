What's on the vege-table?
This is prime time in the vegetable garden. We are at the height of the season for homegrown produce.
We talk about what's ripe and nearly ripe, and best practices for this harvest season with Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialists Dan Filius. Dan guides us through the bounty of this time of year and share some advice for harvesting and storing potatoes, onions and garlic.
Guests:
- Dan Filius, horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University