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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

What's on the vege-table?

By Charity Nebbe,
Neve Kelley
Published July 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

This is prime time in the vegetable garden. We are at the height of the season for homegrown produce.

We talk about what's ripe and nearly ripe, and best practices for this harvest season with Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialists Dan Filius. Dan guides us through the bounty of this time of year and share some advice for harvesting and storing potatoes, onions and garlic.

Guests:

  • Dan Filius, horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticultureSummer Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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