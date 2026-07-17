It's like a heat wave burning in my hort

Many of our garden vegetables love the sun and the heat, up to a point.

Warm season crops like tomatoes and green beans need consistent warmth to thrive, and it may seem like they love the heat, but when it gets too hot some of our favorite vegetables go on strike. We talk with entomologist Laura Iles about how heat affects pollination and pollinators.

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