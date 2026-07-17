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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

It's like a heat wave burning in my hort

By Charity Nebbe,
Natalie DunlapNeve Kelley
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Many of our garden vegetables love the sun and the heat, up to a point.

Warm season crops like tomatoes and green beans need consistent warmth to thrive, and it may seem like they love the heat, but when it gets too hot some of our favorite vegetables go on strike. We talk with entomologist Laura Iles about how heat affects pollination and pollinators.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guest:

  • Laura Iles, director, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center.
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Garden Variety Hort DayHorticultureInsects
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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