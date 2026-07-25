This is prime time in the vegetable garden.

On this Horticulture Day episode, we talk about what's ripe and nearly ripe, and best practices for this harvest season with Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialists Dan Filius and Aaron Steil. Dan guides us through the bounty of this time of year and share some advice for harvesting and storing potatoes, onions and garlic. Then, Dan and Aaron answer listener questions.

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