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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Diagnosing your tomato plants

By Charity Nebbe,
Neve Kelley
Published August 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Eating a ripe tomato fresh from the garden is one of the true pleasures of summer, but growing tomatoes can be challenging — especially if your plants get hit by disease.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk about tomatoes and their many diseases with Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician with the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Then, horticulturist Aaron Steil joins us to answer listener questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
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Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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