Diagnosing your tomato plants

Eating a ripe tomato fresh from the garden is one of the true pleasures of summer, but growing tomatoes can be challenging — especially if your plants get hit by disease.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk about tomatoes and their many diseases with Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician with the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Then, horticulturist Aaron Steil joins us to answer listener questions.

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