Grape vines think alike

There are a lot of different things that can derail a fruit crop, even after your blossoms have survived the last frost. It was a tough spring for many fruit crops, but if you are lucky enough to have some fruit on your tree, there are a few things you can do to help them thrive. Iowa State Extension Horticulture Specialist Randall Vos joins us to discuss what we should be doing when it comes to summer fruit management.

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