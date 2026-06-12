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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Grape vines think alike

By Charity Nebbe,
Neve Kelley
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There are a lot of different things that can derail a fruit crop, even after your blossoms have survived the last frost. It was a tough spring for many fruit crops, but if you are lucky enough to have some fruit on your tree, there are a few things you can do to help them thrive. Iowa State Extension Horticulture Specialist Randall Vos joins us to discuss what we should be doing when it comes to summer fruit management.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guest:

  • Randal Vos, Iowa State Extension Horticulture Specialist
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Garden Variety HorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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