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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa nonprofits supporting farmers react cancelled USDA funds

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The number one challenge facing beginning farmers in Iowa is access to land. The average price per acre of Iowa farmland is over $11,000 right now and cost isn’t the only factor when it comes to access. Land availability is a challenge, zoning can even be a problem for someone who would like to farm in an urban area. There are a number of nonprofits operating in Iowa right now that are focused on giving beginning farmers access to land, education and equipment.

On this episode we hear about four of these organizations, and how they've been impacted by the sudden termination of a grant program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sustainable Iowa Land Trust is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

  • Jason Grimm, executive director, Iowa Valley Resource Conservation and Development
  • Breanna Horsey, executive director, Sustainable Iowa Land Trust
  • Zachary Couture, land and production supervisor, Global Greens, Lutheran Services in Iowa
  • Alora Kraus, equitable land access program director, Feed Iowa First
Tags
Talk of Iowa FarmingLocal FoodsUSDAconservationSustainability
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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