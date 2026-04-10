Iowa nonprofits supporting farmers react cancelled USDA funds

The number one challenge facing beginning farmers in Iowa is access to land. The average price per acre of Iowa farmland is over $11,000 right now and cost isn’t the only factor when it comes to access. Land availability is a challenge, zoning can even be a problem for someone who would like to farm in an urban area. There are a number of nonprofits operating in Iowa right now that are focused on giving beginning farmers access to land, education and equipment.

On this episode we hear about four of these organizations, and how they've been impacted by the sudden termination of a grant program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sustainable Iowa Land Trust is an underwriter of IPR.

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