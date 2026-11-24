DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she supports the U.S. Army’s plan to detonate nearly five tons of unstable lead azide Wednesday morning at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

A federal appeals court cleared the way for the blast Monday, and Iowa’s U.S. senators are pressing the Army to explain its decisions and give residents clearer information.

“I take the Army’s warning seriously that the choice is between a planned detonation or an uncontrolled explosion,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I believe, based on the information I’ve been given, that the danger is immediate, and I trust the Army will do everything in its power to protect the people who could be affected.”

Reynolds said she spoke with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle and asked the Army for more information to help Iowa prepare before and after the blast. She said the Army assured her it would provide the information. Iowa opened its State Emergency Operations Center last week to coordinate with federal officials.

"As governor, the safety of Iowans near the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is my top priority," Reynolds said in her statement. "... And we will make sure the state is fully prepared to support the effort to keep Iowans safe."

U.S. Army A map showing the areas subject to potential lead dust dispersion for Wednesday, Nov. 24, following the blast. The most recent map was updated the morning of Nov. 24. The Army advises that those in the highlighted area take precautionary measures, including staying indoors with windows and doors closed.

Ernst and Grassley call for clearer public information

Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said the Army began discussing disposal with some communities months ago, but those discussions left out how far dust containing lead could travel. She said many neighboring communities were left out of the discussions and learned about the potential plume only last week.

“At a time when trust in our institutions is already low, the military owes the people it serves more transparency, not less," Ernst said in a statement Tuesday morning. "These materials should never have been allowed to get to this point, and Iowans are right to be frustrated."

Ernst said she understands the risks of further delay after meeting with Army leaders and federal officials. She said she supports efforts to reduce the public’s exposure to lead and will press the Army for answers.

“I’m in close contact with my Senate colleagues and state leadership to make sure the health and safety of these communities are protected before, during, and after the detonation," she said, adding she expects "clear leadership, real transparency and accountability" from Army leadership.

Fellow Iowa GOP U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday he supports a controlled detonation as the safest way to remove the hazard. He said his office has been in touch with the Army since the plant closed for an 18-day emergency safety review in March. Grassley said the Army’s Oct. 15 public meeting in Middletown fell short and urged officials to share final plans promptly so residents can prepare.

“Iowans expect government to be transparent and trustworthy," Grassley said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the situation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant has turned into political finger pointing from all sides. Decision makers need to keep their eye on what’s most important — the health and safety of Iowans. This is a life-or-death situation and the government has a responsibility to protect precious American lives."

Grassley said he will continue to demand answers so Iowans have a thorough understanding of the Army’s decision-making process.

“My position remains clear — a controlled, safe removal of the lead azide far outweighs a spontaneous catastrophe," he said. "Final plans should be clearly and expeditiously communicated to the public and all government partners so Iowans can plan accordingly. I will continue to share resources as they are available for Iowans.”

Court clears way for blast

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily put the Environmental Protection Agency’s permit on hold last week, delaying the detonation originally scheduled for Friday. The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter had asked the court to block the blast, citing concerns about lead dust, environmental monitoring and public notice.

In lifting the hold Monday, the judges said the Army and EPA had adequately considered other disposal methods. They acknowledged the planned blast carries risks and said an uncontrolled explosion could occur without the safeguards the permit requires. The Army has warned that moving the material could trigger a blast and that colder weather increases the risk of an unplanned explosion.

The environmental groups, represented by Earthjustice, said they will forgo seeking another stay and continue pursuing its legal challenge against the EPA to fight for additional permit requirements. They said their lawsuit brought more details to light, pointing to Nov. 15 Army maps that modeled a plume of dust containing lead particles that could extend more than 100 miles. The groups called for updated maps, guidance for residents on reducing lead exposure and a thorough cleanup.

Mississippi River mayors seek details on potential impacts

Mayors from Mississippi River communities in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas met Monday through the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative to coordinate their response to Wednesday’s planned detonation in Middletown.

Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark, the group’s Iowa chair, said mayors have been working with the Army, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to assess potential impacts and plan a response. He said the mayors want federal agencies to provide detailed recommendations for addressing any effects on air, soil and water.

The group said mayors of several cities that draw drinking water from the Mississippi River want to work with the EPA to track potential impacts. Quincy, Illinois, Mayor Linda Moore said residents have raised concerns about the operation and the mayors will keep pressing federal officials for answers.

What the Army says residents can expect

Duration: The Army expects the blast to last seconds and the airborne dust to dissipate within about an hour, depending on wind conditions, according to a public advisory on their website.

The Army expects the blast to last seconds and the airborne dust to dissipate within about an hour, depending on wind conditions, according to a public advisory on their website. Resident assistance: According to Army information shared by Ernst’s office, the Army will provide round-the-clock assistance before and after the blast, including transportation, meals, drinking water, cleanup support and temporary housing for displaced residents.

According to Army information shared by Ernst’s office, the Army will provide round-the-clock assistance before and after the blast, including transportation, meals, drinking water, cleanup support and temporary housing for displaced residents. Environmental testing: Ernst’s office said the Army collected samples of air, soil, surface water and lead residue before the blast. Sampling will continue afterward to measure changes and guide cleanup. Additionally, the EPA announced Monday it is has deployed staff to Middletown to test the air, water and soil in the area before, during and after the Army’s controlled detonation.

Detonation updates and emergency alerts

Lead exposure resources

Follow instructions from emergency management and public health officials for this incident. Contact your county public health department with questions about blood lead testing or possible contamination.

