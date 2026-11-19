The Iowa Environmental Council and the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club asked a federal appeals court Thursday afternoon to halt Friday’s planned detonation of a lead-based explosive at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

Earthjustice, representing the groups, filed a petition asking the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Nov. 13 emergency permit. In a separate emergency motion, the groups asked the court to put the permit on hold while it reviews the challenge.

They requested a ruling by 10 a.m. Friday — about two hours before the U.S. Army’s two planned detonations. If the court needs more time, the groups asked for a temporary pause while it considers the motion.

The groups argue the EPA approved the Army’s plan without requiring a full review of potentially safer disposal methods or imposing adequate safeguards for nearby communities. They also say the Army gave the public too little notice. Their emergency motion says lead dust from the blasts could travel 100 miles or more, depending on weather conditions. An Army spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the lawsuit.

Citing a declaration from lead exposure researcher Bruce Lanphear, the groups’ emergency motion says exposure can continue long after airborne lead settles into soil and water. Young children are especially vulnerable because they can swallow dust through ordinary hand-to-mouth activity and absorb more of the lead they ingest than adults do. The motion says there is no known safe level of lead exposure and that even low levels can harm children’s learning, attention and behavior.

“The public got only a couple of days’ notice that the Army was going to do this,” said Wally Taylor, legal chair of the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter. “The reason we filed today is that we want to stop the detonation and have the Army and the EPA look at safer and more appropriate ways to handle those old munitions, so that it’s done safely and responsibly, and according to the law.”

Taylor said the Army should more closely examine alternatives, including chemical neutralization. The EPA said the Army evaluated several options before selecting controlled detonation. The agency said disturbing the 68 drums of degraded lead azide could trigger an accidental explosion.

The Army said the blasts will produce a plume containing lead dust. The EPA permit requires sampling and monitoring before, during and after the detonations, as well as cleanup and reporting.

University of Iowa public health experts are also placing soil and air monitors in the area to track lead contamination. The Army is advising residents in the potential path of the plume to avoid the outdoors.

Iowa officials respond to the Army's planned detonation

The court challenge follows calls from state officials for more information about the plan. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said it learned of the planned detonation Monday — after the Army issued a public advisory.

Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services posted Thursday afternoon that it was only very recently made aware of the planned detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The agency said it was coordinating with other state agencies as they assess and respond to the public health concerns raised by the planned detonation.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said the detonations "shouldn't happen" Friday so that clearer answers and more transparent safety protocols can be shared with area residents.

Democratic U.S. Rep.-elect Christina Bohannan said Thursday she asked officials to consider delaying the Army’s planned detonation in Middletown if it can be postponed safely. Bohannan said she raised “grave concerns” about potential harm to Iowans’ health, property and the environment in talks with Army representatives and members of the House Armed Services Committee.

She said residents need more time to understand the risks, possible alternatives and steps the Army is taking to limit exposure. If the detonation goes ahead, Bohannan urged residents to heed evacuation warnings and called on the Army to provide more frequent and detailed updates throughout the evacuation, detonation, sampling and mitigation process.

Democratic Gov.-elect Rob Sand said Thursday that the public deserves to know why other options were ruled out and that the operation should wait if it can be done more safely later. U.S. Sen.-elect Josh Turek also called for a delay until residents and officials have clear information about the risks and the precautions the Army is taking.