Many Iowans were surprised to learn the U.S. Army was planning to detonate nearly five tons of unstable lead azide at its facility in southeast Iowa. But for some familiar with the plant, it is part of a pattern.

“I guess the thing that surprised me is that they made the community aware of what they were going to do before they did it. I don't think it would have happened that way in the '60s,” said Cheryl Black, who grew up in Burlington and worked at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) during the Vietnam War.

Black’s father also worked at the plant. She remembers her time there fondly. She recalls good pay and a sense of purpose and conviviality. But she also recalled unplanned explosions, workplace injuries and a looming sense of danger.

“Sometimes accidents happened,” she said. “Severe ones.”

A central role in weapons manufacturing

The IAAAP sprawls across 19,000 acres outside Middletown. It opened during World War II and has become the Army’s main facility for packing heavy artillery. The plant grew significantly during the Vietnam War and expanded again beginning in 2005 to accept Army operations consolidated from elsewhere.

The site also played a role in the development and testing of nuclear weapons between the 1940s and 1975.

A third-party contractor, American Ordnance, operates the plant. The facility burst into the headlines after it announced on Nov. 15 that it planned to detonate 68 barrels of unstable lead azide, an ingredient in detonator caps, on Nov. 20.

The resulting explosion was expected to send a plume of contaminated dust across a portion of eastern Iowa, far from the blast site. The Army now plans to detonate the lead azide on Nov. 25, but President Donald Trump said Monday a federal court must clear the way for the detonation first.

Lead is a toxin which poses a particular risk to children and pregnant women. No level of lead exposure is considered safe. The Army’s plan set off a wave of concern amongst public health experts, elected officials and residents of potentially impacted areas.

Georgia Black, Cheryl’s sister, said the detonation fits with her memories of the plant growing up. At the time, explosions were not uncommon.

“The way we found out about a planned detonation was my dad coming home and telling us: ‘Tomorrow you might hear a blast. It's intentional. Don't bother calling the office, the secretary, trying to find out if I'm okay," she said.

An EPA Superfund site

Historic practices, from the open burning of explosive materials and munitions to the burying of debris and the uncontrolled disposal of wastewater, have led to contamination at and around the site.

It was added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities List (NPL) in 1990.

“Tests conducted in 1981 and 1983 detected TNT, DDT, and RDX in wells downgradient of the lagoon and dam. An estimated 100 people obtain drinking water from private wells within 3 miles of hazardous substances at the base,” according to the NPL listing.

Environmental Protection Agency A map of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant from Environmental Protection Agency records. The plant occupies roughly 19,000 acres outside Middletown, Iowa, in the state's southeast.

Later testing found contamination in nearby waterways “used for recreational activities.”

The NPL identifies “the worst hazardous waste sites” in the EPA’s Superfund program, marking it as a priority for remediation.

For over 35 years, the agency has coordinated cleanup efforts at IAAAP. Efforts remain ongoing and include the removal of waste leftover from the site’s nuclear program.

To Georgia Black, the planned detonation fits into that history.

“This is a longstanding environmental and health catastrophe that I think has been really easy for the majority of the state and our elected officials to kind of turn a blind eye to,” she said.

She still lives in eastern Iowa and said she hopes the current focus on the site will lead to better oversight.

“I really do want there to be more transparency, not just about this, but about the other materials that have been on the reservation of that plant for decades,” she said.

“Industrial mishaps” on the assembly line

Cheryl Black enjoyed going to work at the IAAAP.

“My first job there, we were assembling landmines, little ones that were dropped from planes. So, there were shifts of women working on sewing machines.”

Black joined the line, sewing pouches “out of heavy olive drab fabric,” which were later stuffed with explosives.

She worked the summers of 1966 and ’67 while attending high school, and returned in ’69 after graduating. The Vietnam War was on, and the plant was booming. Black estimated it employed 9,000 people, many of them women, commuting long distances for good wages.

Georgia Black George Black (left) worked at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant after serving in World War II. According to his daughter, in this photo he is accepting a recognition for his work at the plant.

“We came in at night, and we had to totally strip off our civilian clothes and change into cotton underwear, and cotton overalls and heavy work shoes with metal toes in case anything would drop on us. All the cotton apparel was to prevent static electricity when you're working around explosives,” she said.

In her memory, the plant played a central role in the region’s economy. To this day, it remains one of the largest employers in Des Moines County, according to the Iowa Department of Workforce Development.

Black does remember “industrial mishaps.”

She was involved in an explosion on the assembly line that threw her across the room and burned off her hair. The woman beside her lost a hand. Despite safety measures, such events were not uncommon, as workers raced to keep pace with the demands of the Vietnam War.

“There was a real rush on to produce as much as we could,” she said.

Georgia Black George Black worked at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant beginning in the 1950s until he died of cancer in 1983. His family lived in Burlington, Iowa.

Cheryl Black left the plant when her husband returned from Vietnam around 1970 and they moved to Oregon. In the intervening years, the contractor operating the plant has changed, but reports of dangerous conditions continue.

In January 2025, the Army reported an unplanned explosion at the site. In a news release, it recognized “making ammunitions is a dangerous business,” according to the Des Moines Register. No injuries were reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined and investigated the plant multiple times in the past decade for violations.

A legacy of contamination

Workers from its era as a nuclear development site are eligible for health screenings as part of a restitution program tied to legislation enacted in 2000. The legislation compensates government workers and their survivors for hazardous on-the-job exposures.

Nearly $400 million has been paid out to former IAAAP employees and families as part of the program, making it one of the country’s top facilities for recompense.

The Black sister’s father died of cancer in 1983, the year Georgia graduated from high school. There’s a family history of the disease, and other risk factors, such as smoking, could have contributed. The family did not seek out restitution.

Still, the sisters wonder about exposures he might have had at work. He often came home with a radiation meter on his shirt. The sisters speculate that their father would have had little to say about the Army's current plans to detonate unstable lead azide.

“There was a heavy culture of silence about what people did at the plant,” Georgia Black said.

The state of Iowa has launched a resource page with updates about the planned detonation, including public health guidance and information for livestock producers. Updates on the detonation and recommendations for preparedness can also be found here.