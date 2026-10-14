John Deere donates millions to help more local food reach families facing hunger

The John Deere Foundation has committed $18.5 million over several years to support food banks and move more food from local farms to households facing hunger.

The foundation’s farm-to-plate initiative includes $17 million for Feeding America partner food banks and $1.5 million for The Farmlink Project, which rescues surplus produce from farms that would otherwise go to waste.

John Deere leaders made the announcement at the headquarters and primary distribution center for the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines on Tuesday. The nonprofit gathers and delivers food to pantries and meal sites across 55 counties in the state.

“Iowa is home to world-class farmers, strong food bank networks and many John Deere employees and families,” said Deanna Kovar, president of worldwide ag and turf division for production and precision ag at John Deere. “That's why more than $13 million of the foundation's farm-to-plate commitment will support food security efforts across this great state.”

Of the $13 million earmarked for Iowa, $2.8 million will go to the Food Bank of Iowa, River Bend Food Bank and Northeast Iowa Food Bank to scale up direct purchases from local farms over three years, according to a John Deere spokesperson.

The three food banks currently source from around 20 farms but could expand to more than 100 with the additional funding, Kovar said.

“For food banks, stronger local sourcing can provide greater access to fresh produce, proteins and dairy,” Kovar said. “For farmers, it creates new opportunities to support their communities while building local market conditions.”

Rachel Cramer / Iowa Public Radio Food Bank of Iowa sources food and delivers it to 700 partners, including pantries and meal sites, across 55 counties.

Emily Wynn of Brewer Family Farms near Dallas Center said the fifth-generation operation has supplied chorizo and other meat products to the Food Bank of Iowa since 2024 as a Choose Iowa member.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship launched a Choose Iowa pilot project two years ago to help food banks purchase local dairy products, meat and poultry, eggs, honey and produce, and has provided additional matching grants since then.

Wynn said she likes to “give back to the families” that may need help now or in the future. Selling products to a large wholesale buyer, like the Food Bank of Iowa, also expands the farm’s options and will make it easier to pass on to the next generation, she said.

The Food Bank of Iowa purchased 30% of its food during the nonprofit’s 2026 fiscal year, representing the second highest share of food sources after “rescued food,” at 36%.

Emily Shearer, vice president of food acquisition and advocacy at the Food Bank of Iowa, said the bulk of the local food purchases will focus on protein, dairy and produce.

“Because when you think about your own grocery cart, those are the most expensive things,” Shearer said. “One of the great things about programs like Choose Iowa or this John Deere funding is it does allow us to make some investments in things that maybe aren't as common but people still want.”

Shearer gave the examples of locally milled flour and culturally specific produce, like African eggplant.

Rachel Cramer / Iowa Public Radio The Food Bank of Iowa's headquarters and main distribution site are in Des Moines.

Some of the John Deere Foundation’s farm-to-plate dollars destined for Iowa will go toward volunteer meal packing events with John Deere employees, the foundation spokesperson said.

But the remaining funds will help Food Bank of Iowa, River Bend Food Bank, Northeast Iowa Food Bank and several other Feeding America affiliated food banks with sourcing and distribution.

“With record numbers facing hunger, our jobs aren't getting any easier,” said Tami Nielsen, CEO of Food Bank of Iowa. “That's why it's so important for food banks to have strong partnerships across the food system, from farmers and growers to transportation, storage and distribution.”

Nielsen and Katie Sorrell, executive director of the Iowa Food Bank Association, pointed to Feeding America statistics showing 1 in 8 Iowans and 1 in 6 Iowa children experience food insecurity.

“Behind those numbers and statistics are our neighbors, seniors, co-workers, veterans, students and working families doing their best to make ends meet,” Sorrell said.

The funding from the John Deere Foundation will help more Iowans access “fresh, nutritious, farm-grown food” at pantries in their communities, she said. But the need is growing.

“Food insecurity increased in every county last year, while food and fuel prices remain high and federal supports have declined,” Sorrell said.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed in July 2025 will cut more than $186 billion in federal spending for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) over 10 years.

The new law also added stricter work requirements to participate and removed eligibility for refugees, people granted asylum and other immigrants with legal status.

State data shows SNAP enrollment in Iowa dropped from 272,747 in June 2025 — before the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — to 247,720 in June 2026.