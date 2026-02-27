Reynolds signs 2% funding increase for K-12 schools into law

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a 2% increase for K-12 school funding for next year into law Thursday.

The proposal brings the state cost per student to $8,148, a $160 increase over this year. The same per-student funding level applies to state funding for charter schools, as well as education savings accounts (ESA), which are used to pay private school tuition.

The funding package also includes $7 million for support staff and paraeducator pay. It caps tuition equity payments at $1 million per district and includes $42.2 million to fill funding gaps for schools on the budget guarantee with state dollars rather than property taxes.

Reynolds said the funding package results in more than $4 billion for the state’s public schools.

“Education is the best investment in Iowa’s future, and one our most important responsibilities. As governor, I’ve increased the state’s public school funding every year, ensuring the strength of Iowa’s pre K-12 schools so all students have access to a quality education,” Reynolds said in a statement.

The governor highlighted the state’s work to increase minimum salaries for new and experienced teachers, provide supplemental funding for support staff and paraeducator pay and create training programs to increase the number of paraeducators and teachers.

“These investments and more demonstrate Iowa’s commitment to empowering educators, elevating academic standards and driving accountability to ensure every Iowa student succeeds at school, work and life,” Reynolds said.

The final increase is on par with the 2% originally proposed by Reynolds’ office. The approved rate is lower than the 2.25% initially proposed by the Iowa House and higher than the Senate’s 1.75% proposal.

In the House and Senate, Democrats criticized the 2% rate as failing to keep up with inflation, cover bills and pay staff salaries. In an amendment that failed, House Democrats proposed raising the funding increase to 5%.

The funding rate falls below the 5% rate called for by the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA), the largest teacher’s union in Iowa.

After the governor signed the bill into law, ISEA said in a statement that funding for the state’s ESAs should go toward closing funding gaps for public education.

“Underfunding Iowa’s schools is more than a budget issue; it’s a direct hit to educational quality. A 2% SSA [State Supplemental Aid] increase is effectively a cut that forces impossible choices on districts while public funds are diverted to private school vouchers—often for families already enrolled in private education.”

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said the House will push for an additional appropriation of $7 million for support staff and paraeducator pay. The original proposal from House Republicans included $14 million for support staff and paraeducator pay.