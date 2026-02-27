More ag businesses join Choose Iowa, a state program supporting local goods

Aaron and Debbie Gress showed off their cattle herd to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

“How many head of do you have?” Naig asked the couple.

“My brother and I have 330," Aaron replied. "They are Limousin-cross and Angus. We handpick the ones we use for our business."

The Gress family runs a small business called Vintage Beef on their farm outside of Ricketts in Crawford County. They sell homegrown beef and other goods.

“It seems like more and more people are trying to get closer to the farm with what they put in their bodies and feed their families," Aaron said. "I think it can grow exponentially if it continues."

Naig dropped by the family to highlight the state's Choose Iowa program. Vintage Beef is one of more than 330 members who have signed up for the program that markets farm-based products. Their names are included in an online directory.

1 of 5 — 022626_vintage beef_depot.jpg Iowa Agricultural Secretary Mike Naig visits Vintage Beef in Crawford County. The store located on the Gress Farm used to be a train depot in nearby Charter Oak. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 5 — 022626_vintage beef_tallow.jpg In addition to cuts of meat, Vintage Beef features beef tallow moisturizer. Aaron Gress's mother makes the homemade skin care product. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 5 — 022626_meat.jpg Vintage Beef also sells some of their neighbors' pork and lamb products. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 5 — 022626_limonsin cow2.jpg A Limousin-cross cow at the Gress Farm in rural Crawford County. Aaron Gress says he favors the breed for the tenderness and quality of its beef. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 5 — 022626_vintage beef_renovation.jpg The Gress family used a grant from the Choose Iowa program to renovate the former train depot. Courtesy of Vintage Beef / Iowa Public Radio

“You think about buying more in bulk when you buy a half or a quarter of beef. There may be some sticker shock initially, but when you buy directly from a farmer, you can often get it for significantly less than you would if you bought the same group of cuts at the grocery store,” Naig said. "What you're getting here is high-quality meat processed just like you wanted."

Choose Iowa helps ag-related businesses

Each year, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship awards $1.5 million in grants to help local farmers and businesses.

“The majority of Iowans say that they will go out of their way to buy Iowa-grown, made and raised products. And so, we know the demand's there,” Naig said. “We know there's interest on the part of the producers."

The grants fall into three categories:



Value-Added grants focus on diversification, market expansion and shortening the supply chain

Dairy Innovation grants support on-farm dairy processing and invest in dairy labor-reducing technology

Butchery Innovation grants target the equipment needed for meat processing

“It’s a really robust grant offering for the Choose Iowa membership, and we want to continue to strengthen that,” Naig said.

Vintage Beef received a $20,000 Value-Added Agricultural Grant to renovate an old train depot that a previous owner moved onto the property in the 1980s. Part of the money also helped buy a new walk-in freezer.

“We ran out of space for all of our meat. At one time, this room was filled with several smaller freezers.” Debbie said. “This really helps our operation.”

“It's nice to have a storefront in a town, but it seems like you can get your clientele trained, and they actually kind of like coming out to the farm and seeing how their meat is being made,” Aaron said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio The Compass Rose Boutique in Ute features a freezer full of products from Vintage Beef.

Planning for future growth

Naig expressed optimism about the Choose Iowa program. He even asked the Legislature for an extra $300,000 to help increase staffing.

“There are several members who are ready to get into the retail space or to sell wholesale, meaning that they would like to work with maybe a grocery chain, distributor or something like that,” Naig said. “That’s something we would like to expand on."

Aaron said other farmers in the area are also taking advantage of the Choose Iowa program. His business also sells pork and lamb from a neighbor.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio The Gress family hosted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig this week. Their business is a member of the state's Choose Iowa program, which promotes locally raised, produced and made good. Aaron and Debbie's three sons, Dawson, Peyton and Teagen, hope to take over the farm one day.

“We also have a friend who opened a clothing boutique in a small town where they don't have a grocery store at all, and they carry our beef also,” Debbie said.

As Choose Iowa continues to gain traction across the state, the Gress family said the next generation plans to grow the beef business.

“Every one of our three boys seems to enjoy cattle. It’s something hopefully that we can expand, and Vintage Beef is another avenue that hopefully will allow that for them and maybe even their families,” Aaron added.