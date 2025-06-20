Memories and physical reminders remain for Iowans recovering from last year's historic flooding

The threat Damon Anderson, a Rock Valley police officer, faced a year ago came from his own backyard. The Rock River poured over a protective berm built after previous flooding. Flood water filled his home.

“I didn't think that the water would get that high,” Anderson said. “The water got above the countertops in our kitchen on the main level.”

Some of the few possessions that survived are family pictures that now decorate Anderson’s new home. There’s a montage of wedding photos with the word “love” in the middle. Another wall features photos of his three children.

“It's a weird feeling, but it also feels more like home,” he said. “It kind of reminds you of where it was at the old house.”

Photo courtesy of Damon Anderson Damon Anderson's destroyed home in Rock Valley.

They moved in just a couple of weeks ago, and Anderson considers himself luckier than those still in temporary housing. He had been staying in nearby Hull.

“It's a 'hurry up and wait' game, but you just got to be patient and have faith in the system,” Anderson added. “There are a lot of unanswered questions still, but it sounds like the ball’s rolling in the right direction.”

Anderson’s property was one of many marked by massive flooding in northwest Iowa. Initially, state officials estimated $310 million in public assistance damages. The actual cost will be higher.

So far, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already paid out $100 million in public and individual assistance. The public money helps repair or replace infrastructure, like government facilities, vehicles, roads, bridges and utilities.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Damon Anderson is a police officer in Rock Valley. He stood in his new house after flood waters destroyed the home where he and his family lived for more than five years. He credits first responders for evacuating and saving people from floodwaters.

Housing developments in Rock Valley

Even though Rock Valley was the hardest hit, there are sounds of progress.

“This is the Lloyd Development. They're currently finishing up their first 10 homes out of 25,” said Rock Valley City Manager Tom Van Maanen as he strolled through a new neighborhood.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio A destroyed home in Rock Valley. The community is waiting for word about buyouts before demolition can begin. The natural disaster killed one man. His body was found in a partially collapsed basement.

Van Maanen said once this project and others are completed, there will be almost 200 new houses and apartments for residents.

"There are people at different stages of recovery. We have people who have been able to find their new home,” Van Maanen said. “Unfortunately, a lot of them are waiting for the buyout programs before they'll be able to make that step in their life.”

A total of 500 homes were damaged in the flood. Rock Valley requested federal buyouts for 150 of them — more than initially expected. Van Maanen said he is optimistic there will be an update soon.

“That's kind of energized, gets me excited again, that you know the end is near and we'll be able to hopefully start helping the people by buying their houses out and to demolish the houses that are kind of a scar in our community,” Van Maanen said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visited Rock Valley June 10, 2025. Standing to her right are Mayor Kevin Van Otterloo and City Administrator Tom Van Maanen. Reynolds said the state provided the community with almost $7 million for housing, which resulted in five different development projects.

Flooding from two rivers

More than 60 miles east of Rock Valley, abandoned homes in Spencer stand where the Little Sioux and Ocheyedan rivers crested at record levels. On the front of a white house with black shutters, the phrase, “Caution, No Foundation,” is sprawled out in red paint. Down the street, crews repair Lincoln Elementary School to finally reopen for classes in the fall.

“The community has come together — it’s really been a total team effort to come back,” said Steve Bomgaars, mayor of Spencer.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Steve Bomgaars is the mayor of Spencer, a community of more than 11,000 people located south of the Iowa Great Lakes. Bomgaars said a majority of residents stayed after historic flooding.

Bomgaars said even though the community has come a long way, 80% of buildings — including businesses — suffered some sort of damage.

“Many people that I talked to who've come through town have said, ‘Wow, we can't believe that you had a disastrous flood a year ago,’” Bomgaars said. “But there's still a lot of anxiety within our community. There's still a lot of apprehension, especially when we look at the forecast, and there's rain in the forecast.”

Bomgaars said he’s also waiting for FEMA's assistance in covering the cost of 35 homes.

“There's a lot of noise coming out of Washington, but I'm optimistic that the funding will be there,” Bomgaars said. “We have a very good relationship with Congressman Feenstra and his staff and Iowa Homeland Security. They've been working side-by-side with us along the way.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Aerial photo showing the extensive flooding from the Little Sioux and Ocheyedan rivers in Spencer. Groundwater saturation, which also compounded the problem, could not be seen from the air.

From flood victim to full-time advocate

“In my lifetime, nobody has seen water like that!” Alison Munter said. “Boats were in the streets.”

Munter still can’t believe the extent of flooding in Spencer. She struggled to figure out what to do when groundwater and a backed-up sewer destroyed her basement.

“Our toilet became a fountain,” Munter said. “You don’t prepare for this at school. You prepare for the fire drill and the tornado drill, but there's not, like, a flood drill. People in Clay County will forever be changed."

Munter muddled through with the help of friends and volunteers. Now, the roles are reversed. She was hired on as an employee with the Clay County Long Term Recovery Group, where she connects other flood victims with resources and volunteers.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Alison Munter works for the Clay County Long Term Recovery Group. As a flood survivor, she knows what it takes to try to recover. She received money from insurance, FEMA and Iowa's Disaster Recovery Housing Assistance Program to restore her basement.

“We do the best we can to get people safe, sanitary and secure,” Munter said. “We like to say recovery happens on a local level. Some of these funding things are not perfect. There’s the appeals process for some, 'My neighbor got more than I did,' all those things. So it’s not going to be perfect. It’s not going to be a 100% solution.”

Munter said some still struggle. She pointed out a program that housed people in hotels ended last month, leaving at least 15 households looking for shelter in an already tight market. Many planned to stay with family and friends.

“There are still people hurting,” Munter added. “So I think that's a challenge, that the awareness that this isn't over, that a recovery doesn't happen in a year."