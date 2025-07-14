Humboldt farmer sets his sights on representing Iowa's 4th Congressional District

Kyle Larsen, a farmer from the north central Iowa town of Humboldt, has declared his candidacy for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Larsen is running as a Republican. He said he’s driven by three things in his life: faith, family and farm.

In a news release, the farmer and land appraiser announced he wanted to center his campaign around lowering costs, protecting seniors, and ensuring Iowa’s ag-based economy has a strong voice in Washington, D.C.

“Here’s what I want folks to know about me — I’ve never held public office before," Larsen said. "I am running to give a voice to hardworking people across western and north central Iowa. They deserve someone in Congress who has experienced life the way they have."

"Our family farms are hurting and our rural way of life is being threatened by elites in Washington who think they know better," he added. "For too long, career politicians have been thinking only about themselves and how they can win the next election, not what’s best for the country."

Larson said the 4th District is a top producer of pigs, eggs, soybeans and corn, and can’t afford to be represented by someone who doesn’t understand the challenges of rural life.

He plans to prioritize new economic opportunities, expand market access and protect the rights of landowners. He also wanted to work with President Donald Trump to “Make Rural America Great Again.”

“I am the only candidate in this race who will prioritize serving on the U.S. House Ag committee and ensure that Iowa farmers have a real voice in Congress,” Larsen said. “Whether it’s the Farm Bill, trade, eliminating harmful death and estate taxes, or combating ill-informed activists and social media 'influencers,' these issues need attention, and it’s why I am running.”

There are three Republicans in the race for what appears to be an open seat since incumbent Randy Feenstra is exploring a run for governor in 2026. The head of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, Chris McGowan of Sioux City, and state House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley previously announced their candidacies.

After launching an exploratory committee, Republican state Sen. Lynn Evans of Aurelia dropped out. He plans to seek reelection to the Iowa Senate in 2026 instead.

So far, one Democrat has announced her candidacy — Ashley WolfTornabane, a stay-at-home mom from Storm Lake.

The 4th Congressional District includes 36 counties in western and northwest Iowa and the cities of Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Ames and Marshalltown.