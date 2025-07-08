Second Republican enters the race for Iowa's 4th Congressional District

State Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, says he brings a proven record of conservative leadership, service and results to the 2026 race. Current incumbent Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra is exploring a run for governor of Iowa.

Windschitl was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2006 at the age of 22 and has been House majority leader since 2019. He represents District 15.

His campaign announcement detailed top priorities, including defending the Second Amendment and constitutional freedoms, securing the southern border, protecting the unborn, cutting taxes and holding Washington responsible.

Besides his political career, Windschitl works for Doll Distributing, a beer distribution company. He previously served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was also a Union Pacific train conductor and a gunsmith.

Also running in the GOP primary is Chris McGowan, president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. State Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, formed an exploratory committee, but hasn’t officially announced his candidacy.

Democrat Ryan Melton dropped out of the race, citing personal and professional issues.