University of Iowa researchers are deploying equipment and collecting samples in southeast Iowa for environmental monitoring ahead of the U.S. Army's detonation of lead-based explosives in southeast Iowa on Wednesday. The Army has not yet released updated plume maps showing where lead particles could move through the air and settle as dust, based on its models.

David Cwiertny, director of the state-funded Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination (CHEEC) at the university, said on a press call that he and the other researchers first heard about the Army’s plan early last week from local news outlets and social media.

“Since then, we have heard from many concerned residents across Iowa,” Cwiertny said. “People are understandably asking what this means for their family's health, the safety of their pets and livestock, and the quality of their land.”

While there is no known safe level of lead exposure, Cwiertny said it is “especially dangerous to the developing brain and nervous system.” This puts infants, young children and pregnant women at higher risk. People who are immunocompromised may also be more vulnerable to lead exposure.

Possible routes of lead exposure and how to prepare

Exposure could include inhaling particles as the plume spreads out after the detonation, said Patrick O'Shaughnessy, a professor at the College of Public Health at the University of Iowa.

“It's going to literally form a cloud that's going to be ejected into the atmosphere, and then this cloud will move, migrate downwind,” O'Shaughnessy said.

Depending on wind speeds, the plume could pass in 15 minutes or over an hour, but it won’t be visible, O'Shaughnessy added. He strongly encouraged following the guidance from the Army and staying indoors until the “all clear.”

People in the affected area should also close windows and doors and consider turning off furnaces until the plume passes.

For O'Shaughnessy and Cwiertny, the bigger concern is what comes next — when the dust settles.

“Any surfaces that are typically touched by children are going to be a concern, and playgrounds especially,” O'Shaughnessy said. “They should be washed or hosed down.”

This will transfer the deposited lead onto the ground, but O'Shaughnessy said it's better from a human health standpoint. Foot-to-mouth transmission of lead is less likely than direct hand-to-mouth transmission. O'Shaughnessy also recommended wiping down exterior handles on cars and doors.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) has provided additional safety guidance for before and after the detonation.

Monitoring for transparency and public health

Gathering environmental data will be key to tracking how the lead disperses and who may be impacted, Cwiertny said.

“Just to be clear, we're doing all of this to add to the public record, not because we have any real doubt in the official monitoring that's planned by the EPA or the Army,” Cwiertny said. “In an unprecedented event with so many unpredictable factors, we believe that having more independent data is always better for public transparency and for public health.”

Researchers from CHEEC and the Environmental Health Sciences Research Center are working with private landowners to set up air sensors and particle filters in areas that may be affected. To measure how much lead settles, Cwiertny said the team will pull topsoil samples at multiple sites before the detonation and return to the same sites after the blast to collect comparison data. The samples, along with surface wipes, will be processed and analyzed at a University of Iowa lab.

While his team has heard concerns from the public about lead deposition in surface waters, Cwiertny does not anticipate the volume will be enough to significantly change the lead concentration in a large volume of water, like the Mississippi River.

Cwiertny told IPR Friday it has been challenging for the researchers to plan their environmental monitoring as the detonation schedule, along with wind and weather conditions, continue to change.

“We're still kind of working in an information deficit, but [we’re] doing our best to have contingencies so that we'll still be able to get some information regardless of what happens,” Cwiertny said.